AllSafe Trading 2.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $104,697.83 and approximately $15.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00025278 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.