Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.66 EPS

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.66), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The company had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:ALNY traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $150.76. The stock had a trading volume of 972,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,668. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.50. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $212.00.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.81.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

