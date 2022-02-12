alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.87

alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €18.87 ($21.69) and last traded at €17.55 ($20.17), with a volume of 7170115 shares. The stock had previously closed at €18.48 ($21.24).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AOX. Barclays set a €16.50 ($18.97) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €19.50 ($22.41) target price on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($22.99) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.41) target price on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($20.69) target price on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, alstria office REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €17.99 ($20.68).

The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €18.07.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

