Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Short Interest Down 73.0% in January

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 638,900 shares, a drop of 73.0% from the January 15th total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Alzamend Neuro stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. Alzamend Neuro has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average of $2.49.

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that Alzamend Neuro will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Gustafson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $32,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 82,431 shares of company stock worth $165,639 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Alzamend Neuro by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 22,997 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alzamend Neuro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Alzamend Neuro during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the third quarter worth $533,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Univest Sec initiated coverage on shares of Alzamend Neuro in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

