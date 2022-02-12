Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Gap Up to $151.72

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $151.72, but opened at $158.95. Ambarella shares last traded at $153.72, with a volume of 2,053 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Ambarella to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ambarella from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.00 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.00 and its 200 day moving average is $156.74.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 832 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total transaction of $160,318.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,808 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total transaction of $541,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,268 shares of company stock worth $9,318,777 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 585.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

