AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.70 EPS

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $14.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.05 by ($0.70), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMERCO had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 19.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.33 EPS.

UHAL stock traded down $24.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $571.51. 74,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,266. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $671.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $678.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.88. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $498.03 and a twelve month high of $769.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen purchased 14,750 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $720.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,062.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total value of $176,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AMERCO by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in AMERCO by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AMERCO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

