AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.70 EPS

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $14.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.05 by ($0.70), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMERCO had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 19.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.33 EPS.
UHAL stock traded down $24.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $571.51. 74,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,266. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $671.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $678.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.88. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $498.03 and a twelve month high of $769.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AMERCO by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in AMERCO by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AMERCO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About AMERCO
AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMERCO (UHAL)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.