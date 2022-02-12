American Assets Trust, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.17 Per Share (NYSE:AAT)

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) – KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of American Assets Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.17 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.24. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Assets Trust’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho downgraded American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $35.38 on Friday. American Assets Trust has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $40.83. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 90.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.47 and its 200 day moving average is $37.64.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 307.69%.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.62 per share, for a total transaction of $712,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 2,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $99,969.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 107,122 shares of company stock worth $3,866,055 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

