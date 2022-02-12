American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 79.4% from the January 15th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 916,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AMMJ opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09. American Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50.
American Cannabis Company Profile
