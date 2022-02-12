American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 79.4% from the January 15th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 916,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AMMJ opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09. American Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50.

American Cannabis Company, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Hollister & Blacksmith, Inc, doing business as American Cannabis Consulting, provides solutions for businesses operating in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers advisory and consulting services, including commercial cannabis business planning, cannabis business license application, cultivation build-out oversight, cannabis regulatory compliance, compliance audit, cannabis business growth strategy, and cannabis business monitoring services.

