American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Zillow Group by 27.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,217,000 after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,106,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,590,000 after buying an additional 41,842 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 213,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,889,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at $3,063,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 16.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,667,000 after buying an additional 14,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group stock opened at $53.92 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.08 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.98 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.28.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 392.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZG shares. JMP Securities cut Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet cut Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

