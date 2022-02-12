American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Brady were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Brady by 149.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 90,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 54,300 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Brady by 21.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Brady by 30.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 11,674 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brady by 98,900.0% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 25,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Brady by 10.5% during the third quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BRC opened at $49.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. Brady Co. has a one year low of $48.27 and a one year high of $61.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Brady had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Brady’s payout ratio is 36.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Brady from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

