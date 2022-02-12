American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Position in FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.21% of FONAR worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FONAR in the 2nd quarter worth about $552,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FONAR by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FONAR in the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FONAR in the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FONAR by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FONR opened at $16.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.22. FONAR Co. has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $20.40.

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.73 million for the quarter. FONAR had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 9.47%.

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment; and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.

