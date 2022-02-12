American Century Companies Inc. Has $272,000 Position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 40,678 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Tenneco by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenneco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tenneco by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,626,000 after buying an additional 477,354 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Tenneco by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. Tenneco Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.23. The firm has a market cap of $792.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.46.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

About Tenneco

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

