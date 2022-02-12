American Century Companies Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 6,220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. 44.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alejandro Reynal purchased 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.25 per share, with a total value of $1,998,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $4,369,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,929 shares of company stock worth $4,666,071 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

H has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $98.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $67.70 and a 12-month high of $102.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.40.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

