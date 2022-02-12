American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,350,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,273 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.46% of American Equity Investment Life worth $39,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,277,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,934,000 after purchasing an additional 20,005 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 51.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,658,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,924,000 after buying an additional 897,354 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.6% in the second quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,651,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,371,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 271.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,404,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,397,000 after buying an additional 1,026,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 737,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,822,000 after buying an additional 27,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $42.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.15. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. American Equity Investment Life’s payout ratio is 9.47%.

In related news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $302,742.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,836 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.58.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

