Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.94 Per Share

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.94 per share by the medical research company on Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76.
Amgen has increased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Amgen has a payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Amgen to earn $17.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.1%.
Shares of Amgen stock opened at $228.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.06 and a 200 day moving average of $219.32. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $261.00.
AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.65.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Amgen by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.
About Amgen
Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.
