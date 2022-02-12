Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.94 Per Share

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.94 per share by the medical research company on Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76.

Amgen has increased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Amgen has a payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Amgen to earn $17.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.1%.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $228.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.06 and a 200 day moving average of $219.32. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amgen will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.65.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Amgen by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.