Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $18.30 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amgen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $18.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $18.15. William Blair also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.31 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.65.

AMGN opened at $228.20 on Friday. Amgen has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $261.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market cap of $128.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

