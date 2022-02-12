Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) and Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) Financial Contrast

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) and Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Amplify Energy and Sundance Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplify Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sundance Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amplify Energy currently has a consensus target price of $6.20, suggesting a potential upside of 34.20%. Given Amplify Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amplify Energy is more favorable than Sundance Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.1% of Amplify Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Amplify Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Sundance Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Amplify Energy and Sundance Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplify Energy -34.53% -48.29% 8.40% Sundance Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amplify Energy and Sundance Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplify Energy $202.14 million 0.87 -$464.03 million ($2.78) -1.66 Sundance Energy $91.81 million 0.02 -$370.46 million ($53.89) -0.01

Sundance Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amplify Energy. Amplify Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sundance Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Amplify Energy beats Sundance Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in the Rockies, offshore California, Oklahoma, East Texas & North Louisiana and South Texas. The company was founded in May 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Sundance Energy Company Profile

Sundance Energy Inc. operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas. Sundance Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On March 9, 2021, Sundance Energy Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

