Analysts Anticipate Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $610,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) will report $610,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gevo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $160,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06 million. Gevo reported sales of $530,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Gevo will report full-year sales of $1.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $820,000.00 to $1.72 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.36 million, with estimates ranging from $2.72 million to $6.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gevo.

Get Gevo alerts:

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 5,113.13%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GEVO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Gevo in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Gevo by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,374,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gevo by 297.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,894,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gevo by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,453,910 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,696 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Gevo by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,906,803 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,581,000 after purchasing an additional 429,210 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gevo by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,312,293 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,176,000 after purchasing an additional 81,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

GEVO opened at $3.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a current ratio of 13.15. Gevo has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $15.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.48 million, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 3.11.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gevo (GEVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.