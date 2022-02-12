Analysts Anticipate HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.19. HarborOne Bancorp posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 23.92%.

HONE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HONE. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 10.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 8.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,826,000 after buying an additional 118,467 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 53.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,649,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,001,000 after acquiring an additional 919,950 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 12.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HONE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.46. The company had a trading volume of 177,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,563. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $15.49. The company has a market capitalization of $769.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

