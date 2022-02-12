Analysts Anticipate Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Will Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) will report earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.71. Martin Marietta Materials posted earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year earnings of $14.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.64 to $15.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $17.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.80 to $19.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS.

MLM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.70.

MLM stock opened at $379.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 6.65. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $312.42 and a one year high of $446.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $411.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

