Analysts Expect Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.01 Million

Brokerages predict that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) will report sales of $22.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.73 million and the lowest is $19.50 million. Esports Entertainment Group reported sales of $2.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 832.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full-year sales of $98.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $95.00 million to $101.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $129.84 million, with estimates ranging from $129.60 million to $130.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Esports Entertainment Group.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 million. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative net margin of 76.18% and a negative return on equity of 47.00%.

GMBL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMBL. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Esports Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.19. The company had a trading volume of 685,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,385. The firm has a market cap of $71.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Esports Entertainment Group has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $24.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average of $6.08.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

