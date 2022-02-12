Analysts Expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) to Announce -$0.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) to announce earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 135.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.14). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 3,391.88%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS.

INO has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:INO traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $3.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,813,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,563,193. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.72. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The company has a market capitalization of $698.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a current ratio of 9.49.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,437,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,483 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 410.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,301,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,065,000 after buying an additional 1,046,568 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,171,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,452,000 after buying an additional 656,648 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,569,000 after buying an additional 651,621 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after buying an additional 539,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

