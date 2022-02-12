Analysts Expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.00 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will announce sales of $82.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.10 million and the highest is $87.60 million. Lakeland Bancorp reported sales of $62.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year sales of $338.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $334.50 million to $343.58 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $362.40 million, with estimates ranging from $355.80 million to $369.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lakeland Bancorp.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.43. The stock had a trading volume of 293,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,223. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average is $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $20.69. The stock has a market cap of $932.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 40.3% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,099,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,638,000 after acquiring an additional 890,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 14.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,515,000 after buying an additional 174,669 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 231.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 202,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 141,500 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the third quarter worth $1,854,000. Institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.