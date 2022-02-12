Analysts Expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Will Announce Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) to report earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the lowest is $1.63. Palo Alto Networks reported earnings of $1.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year earnings of $7.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $7.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.11 to $9.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Palo Alto Networks.
Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $17.60 on Monday, hitting $510.15. 1,173,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,340. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $522.65 and its 200 day moving average is $489.39. The company has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a PE ratio of -96.80 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $311.56 and a 1-year high of $572.67.
In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total transaction of $5,103,468.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.31, for a total value of $4,999,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,500 shares of company stock worth $31,621,495. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
