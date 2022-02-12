Analysts Expect Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Analysts expect Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report $0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.85. Veeva Systems reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Veeva Systems.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $476.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.31 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on VEEV. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $360.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.11.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total value of $527,922.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,791 shares of company stock valued at $6,657,968. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $2,135,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,590,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded down $5.16 on Monday, reaching $228.39. The stock had a trading volume of 802,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,787. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.61. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $212.49 and a 1 year high of $343.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veeva Systems (VEEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.