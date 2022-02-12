Analysts Issue Forecasts for Post Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:POST)

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) – Truist Financial increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Post in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.68. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Post’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on POST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.60.

Shares of POST opened at $106.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.99. Post has a twelve month low of $94.76 and a twelve month high of $118.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Post had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.38 per share, for a total transaction of $158,070.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $187,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Post by 849.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,622,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,566 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Post by 3.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,226,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,275,000 after purchasing an additional 80,770 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Post by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,373,000 after purchasing an additional 82,725 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,454,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,916,000 after purchasing an additional 111,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 11.8% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,311,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,420,000 after purchasing an additional 138,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

