Analysts Offer Predictions for Exelon Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Exelon in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski expects that the company will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the year. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Exelon’s FY2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Exelon from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Vertical Research lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.09.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $42.13 on Friday. Exelon has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $44.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Exelon by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in Exelon by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,708 shares of company stock worth $18,348,908 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

