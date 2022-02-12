Analysts Set 3M (NYSE:MMM) Target Price at $187.57

3M (NYSE:MMM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $187.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of 3M from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $159.54. 3,632,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,082,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $92.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52-week low of $158.80 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.29.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. 3M’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,302,871,000 after buying an additional 1,739,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,780,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,910,601,000 after buying an additional 127,388 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,875,293,000 after buying an additional 361,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in 3M by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,026,115,000 after purchasing an additional 171,857 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

