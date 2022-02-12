Analysts Set Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) PT at $483.40

Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $483.40.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANTM. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus upped their price target on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective for the company.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Anthem by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM stock traded down $9.69 on Wednesday, hitting $447.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,032. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $446.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $287.40 and a fifty-two week high of $472.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Anthem will post 28.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 18.28%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.