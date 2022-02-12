Analysts Set Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Price Target at GBX 5,928.57

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,928.57 ($80.17).

AHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,230 ($84.25) to GBX 6,650 ($89.93) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,850 ($79.11) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($87.90) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($78.43) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Shares of LON AHT traded down GBX 157 ($2.12) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 4,969 ($67.19). 1,067,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,899. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3,830 ($51.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,572 ($88.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,691.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,773.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.61.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.31%.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.