Analysts Set Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) PT at $19.38

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLDP. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James set a $25.00 price target on Ballard Power Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 419,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after buying an additional 16,543 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,841,000 after acquiring an additional 368,213 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,190,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,807,000 after acquiring an additional 130,511 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 330,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLDP traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.27. 3,496,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,091,975. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $36.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.29.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

