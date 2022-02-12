Analysts Set H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) PT at $225.00

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $225.00.

HNNMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 225 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNNMY remained flat at $$3.85 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 27,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,369. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average is $3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.27. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

