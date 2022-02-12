Analysts Set Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Price Target at $14.57

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

RWT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $121,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Redwood Trust by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Redwood Trust by 17.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RWT opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.89. Redwood Trust has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $14.17.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 61.49% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Redwood Trust will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 37.55%.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

