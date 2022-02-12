Analysts Set Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) PT at $59.57

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.57.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Verizon Communications by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 766,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,934,000 after buying an additional 87,046 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 105.6% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 16,102 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Verizon Communications by 90.8% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 332,452 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,627,000 after buying an additional 158,248 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 225,321 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,625,000 after buying an additional 10,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rench Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the second quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 142,811 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,002,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.32. 18,829,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,384,309. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.34.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.