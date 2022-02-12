Analyzing Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) and International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) and International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Augmedix and International Money Express, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augmedix 0 0 4 0 3.00 International Money Express 0 1 2 0 2.67

Augmedix presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 125.81%. International Money Express has a consensus price target of $21.67, suggesting a potential upside of 40.15%. Given Augmedix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Augmedix is more favorable than International Money Express.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.7% of Augmedix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of International Money Express shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of International Money Express shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Augmedix and International Money Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augmedix -80.43% N/A -67.87% International Money Express 10.05% 44.08% 17.13%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Augmedix and International Money Express’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Augmedix $16.48 million 6.99 -$15.60 million N/A N/A International Money Express $357.21 million 1.67 $33.78 million $1.11 13.93

International Money Express has higher revenue and earnings than Augmedix.

Summary

International Money Express beats Augmedix on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits. Its clients include health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc. engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

