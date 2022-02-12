Analyzing Hut 8 Mining (HUT) and Its Competitors

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ: HUT) is one of 137 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Hut 8 Mining to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hut 8 Mining and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hut 8 Mining $32.15 million $14.21 million 16.98 Hut 8 Mining Competitors $957.24 million -$1.78 million 15.16

Hut 8 Mining’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Hut 8 Mining. Hut 8 Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Hut 8 Mining and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hut 8 Mining 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hut 8 Mining Competitors 697 3256 5021 94 2.50

Hut 8 Mining presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 166.48%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 50.74%. Given Hut 8 Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hut 8 Mining is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Hut 8 Mining and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hut 8 Mining 50.27% 10.22% 9.62% Hut 8 Mining Competitors -37.76% -1,517.34% -9.24%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.7% of Hut 8 Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hut 8 Mining beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

