Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) by 78.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,298 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,433,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,575,000 after buying an additional 120,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,071,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,794 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,647,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,393,000 after purchasing an additional 254,335 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,506,000 after purchasing an additional 40,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,773,000 after purchasing an additional 36,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $12.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.69. The stock has a market cap of $950.23 million, a P/E ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 0.71. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $31.50.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AVXL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

