Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires 37,481 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,091,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,481 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $20,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OSPN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in OneSpan by 21.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in OneSpan in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan during the third quarter worth $220,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan during the third quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan during the third quarter worth $254,000. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other OneSpan news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $86,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 3,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $61,039.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,854 shares of company stock worth $2,432,090 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSPN opened at $16.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.85 million, a PE ratio of -35.02 and a beta of 0.53. OneSpan Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.82 and a 1-year high of $29.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on OneSpan in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneSpan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

