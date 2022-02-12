Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires 4,204 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises about 0.7% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $28,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,478,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,720,000 after buying an additional 213,582 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,193,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,025,000 after buying an additional 109,918 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eaton by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,886,000 after buying an additional 274,249 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,039,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,580,000 after buying an additional 136,366 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,367,000 after buying an additional 57,700 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eaton news, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Eaton from $191.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.89.

ETN opened at $150.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.32 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.70 and its 200-day moving average is $163.83.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

