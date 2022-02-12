Ancora Advisors LLC Buys 27,949 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,873,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 27,949 shares during the quarter. Forward Air accounts for about 4.0% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Forward Air worth $155,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 2,216.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 17.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the third quarter worth about $217,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $100.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Forward Air Co. has a 12 month low of $80.56 and a 12 month high of $125.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.14 and a 200-day moving average of $98.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FWRD shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens raised Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.57.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

