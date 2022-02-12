Ancora Advisors LLC Buys 80,761 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 902,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,761 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of APi Group worth $18,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highside Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Highside Global Management LLC now owns 909,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,500,000 after buying an additional 84,969 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its position in APi Group by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 5,096,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in APi Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,055,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 214,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 12,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masterton Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in APi Group in the 3rd quarter worth $5,747,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get APi Group alerts:

NYSE:APG opened at $21.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.83. APi Group Co. has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $26.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.80.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. APi Group had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 0.27%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APG shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of APi Group in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.