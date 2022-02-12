Ancora Advisors LLC Has $13.11 Million Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,489 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Raymond James worth $13,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 49.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 49.8% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Raymond James by 51.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Raymond James by 49.8% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 25.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RJF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $340,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,819 shares of company stock worth $3,579,363. 10.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RJF opened at $111.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.35. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $75.36 and a 1-year high of $117.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 18.77%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

