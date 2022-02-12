Ancora Advisors LLC Has $14.83 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 8.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 180,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,627 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $14,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $79.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.34. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.08 and a fifty-two week high of $82.76.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

