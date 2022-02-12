Ancora Advisors LLC Has $37.03 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,863 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.0% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $37,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $141,903,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $1,036,444,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4,939.7% during the 3rd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,919,000 after buying an additional 86,445 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.81.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS stock opened at $149.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.34 and its 200-day moving average is $164.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.69 billion, a PE ratio of 137.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $129.26 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

