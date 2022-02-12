AO World (LON:AO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $156.05

Shares of AO World plc (LON:AO) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 156.05 ($2.11) and traded as low as GBX 99.05 ($1.34). AO World shares last traded at GBX 104.40 ($1.41), with a volume of 1,089,233 shares trading hands.

AO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AO World from GBX 170 ($2.30) to GBX 125 ($1.69) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of AO World in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 101.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 156.05. The company has a market cap of £474.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.31.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

