AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $107.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $105.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AppFolio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.50.

Shares of APPF opened at $119.69 on Tuesday. AppFolio has a twelve month low of $106.88 and a twelve month high of $185.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,994.83 and a beta of 1.03.

In other AppFolio news, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 8,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $1,000,109.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $42,833.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPF. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 1.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 3.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

