Applied Genetic Technologies Co. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.33). Wedbush also issued estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AGTC. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $2.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 4.30. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $9.67.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 92.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,751,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 841,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 31,847 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 366.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 583,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 458,420 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 490,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 21,534 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 327,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 197,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

