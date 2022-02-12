Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Receives $33.10 Average PT from Brokerages

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.10.

APR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Apria alerts:

Apria stock opened at $37.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.19 and a 200 day moving average of $34.00. Apria has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Walker sold 2,968 shares of Apria stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $110,765.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Celina M. Scally sold 1,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $44,066.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 415,449 shares of company stock valued at $12,645,656.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Apria by 37.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,977,000 after buying an additional 144,792 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Apria by 2,068.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 58,715 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apria in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apria by 193.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,731,000 after purchasing an additional 370,519 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apria by 10.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144 shares in the last quarter.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.