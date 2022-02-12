APY.Finance Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 12th. One APY.Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000442 BTC on major exchanges. APY.Finance has a total market capitalization of $11.05 million and $145,324.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, APY.Finance has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get APY.Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00044463 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,921.38 or 0.06895027 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,400.26 or 1.00072768 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00047214 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006479 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00049059 BTC.

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance was first traded on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,034,382 coins. APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APY.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APY.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.