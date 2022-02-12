APYSwap (APYS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $265,247.00

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 12th. During the last week, APYSwap has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. One APYSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. APYSwap has a total market cap of $2.03 million and $265,247.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00044909 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.73 or 0.06857020 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,640.67 or 0.99732268 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00047682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00049613 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006380 BTC.

About APYSwap

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using U.S. dollars.

